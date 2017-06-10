Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 10th

Dallan Rich Laws, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving under suspension, speeding 68 in a 40 mile per hour zone, no insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of meth.

Lonny Allen Williams, 63 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI-3rd offense.

Wanda Wray Williams, 57 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on warrants for failure to appear on permitting an unlicensed person to drive.

June 9th

Kenneth Daniel Nosich, 51 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

Joseph Frank Herman, 37 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged disorderly conduct.

Amanda Ranee Debortoli, 26 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on no insurance.

David Wayne Blankenship, 62 of Rover, AZ was arrested by the RSPD for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

Logan Patrick Sanftner, 28 of Riverton was arrested by the RSPD for alleged RSPD for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

Emmanuel Valles, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged solicitation of prostitution and possession of marijuana.