Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 11th

David Kubwayo Russell, 25 of Portland, OR was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Jadae Logan, 24 of Portland, OR was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Levi Shine Rose, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RPSD for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

June 10th

James Michael Diekemper, 61 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for an alleged DWUI-3rd offense.

Matthew Levi Cooper, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery.

