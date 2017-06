The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 11th

Steven Shawn Reynolds 47 of West Valley, UT was arrested by the  Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for failure to appear on intent to take horned trophy.

Nicholas James Bolio, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer.

Timothy Ronald Moskovita, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI.