Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 13th

Rigobert Mendoza Hernandez, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for domestic battery and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Brad Tyler Thoren, 40 of Farson was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension, no insurance and expired registration.

Thomas Lee Applegate, 57 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for probation revocation.

Adam Robles, 51 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged domestic battery.

Denise Ellen Spencer, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for failure to pay on use of cell pho0ne, no insurance and driving while under suspension.