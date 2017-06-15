Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 15th

Brenda Michele Britt, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth, marijuana, and child endangering.

Tommy Gene Vensor, 29 of RocK Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on animal at large.

Scott Daniel Pryor, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth and marijuana, and child endangering.

June 14th

Nicholas Joseph Goetti, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Shawn Timothy Mitchell, 56 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on child support.

Cody John Cook, 37 of Roosevelt, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Brandon Ace Tyrrell, 25 of Cheyenne was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation hold.