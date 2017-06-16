Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 16th

Christopher John McCurdy, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-subsequent, fleeing-eluding and no insurance.

June 15th

Jason Barak Handel, 31 of Ft. Lauderdale was arrested by the RSP for alleged shoplifting.

Iisha L Murphy, 36 of Madison, WI was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shaynee Gibbs, 19 of Gillette was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to comply with court order.

Jennifer L Batista, 32 of West Valley City, UT was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension.

Rose Mary Anthony, 52 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

William Cody Dinkins, 28 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation violation.