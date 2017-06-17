Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 17th

Douglas Todd Lewis, 52 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on interference and registration violation.

Zakkery Owen Thibeault, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for failure to pay proof of insurance.

June 16th

Jason Wiliam Hernandez, of Reliance, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer and protection order violation.

Miguel Angel Morales Acetuno, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, fleeing eluding, one-way road, driver’s license and no insurance.