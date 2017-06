The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 17th

Adriano P Mouro, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI.

Devin Miles McColloch, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Tyler James Wuolle, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged use of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Johnny Bryan Siegel, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay.