DevinThe following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 18th

William Myron Powell, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged burglary.

Jessica Alexandria Matthews, 25 of Ogden was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Darcy Gene Akin, 60 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged burglary.