Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 2nd

Cristina Jean Anderson, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI.

Jamey Lea Weickum, 47 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth and use of meth.

Miranda Mae Morrow, 26 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged public intoxication.

Robert Joshua Pacheco, 24 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI.

Shawn Anthony Marx, 44 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth, use of meth, delivery of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth and a warrant for failure to appear on lighting devices.

June 1st

Bonnie Jo Ritter, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Rock Springs Municipal Court for alleged public intoxication.

Amanda Kay Flippin, 27 of Salyer, CA was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of ketamine.