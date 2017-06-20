Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 20

DevinThe following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 20th

Jason Dean Simmons, 39 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to comply.

June 19th

Ricard Gillespie, 37 of Cincinnati was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Shireen Carrie Gentry, 47 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Jacob John Morris, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of stolen property.

Trent Andru Reifel, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain a single lane and speeding.

Russell Thomas Campbell, 56 of New Port, KY was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Debin Isaac Punches, 36 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for possession of spice.