Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 20th

Brett Allen Pickerel, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Kayle Howard Kelly, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant out of Laramie County.

Matthew Melvin Broadhead, 48 of Farson was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of meth.

Allyson Rae Fenton, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for conspiracy to deliver meth.