Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 22nd

Jennifer Jean Harmon, 29 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for driving while under suspension, no insurance and no driver’s license.

June 21st

Darrell Ray Morey, 53 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for probation violation and destruction of property.

Kaylee Bertha Gonzalez, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation jail sanction.

Stephen Thomas Eastman, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged public intoxication.

Suzanne Yvette Thornton, 34 of Casper was arrested on a warrant for child support, failure to appear on neglect.

Jason Allen Cane, 31 of Evansville, was arrested on an NWS hold for burglary out of Nevada.

Tyler Dean Norton, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged child abuse-aggravated physical responsibility for welfare and probation violation-use of alcohol.

Thomas Paul Michael Kennedy, 23 of Cocoa Beach, FL was arrested by the RSPD for alleged shoplifting.

Kristie Kae Moore, 52 of Jamestown, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged domestic assault.

Joshua M Weigand, 40 of Nashua, IA was arrested on an NWS hold for probation violation and burglary out of Iowa.

Cheray Lindup, 47 of Sturgis, was arrested on an NWS hold for theft, forgery and identity theft out of Washington.