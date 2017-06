The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 22nd

Tristen Vance Stiegelmeyer, 20, of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance.

Wilbur Allen Kerney, 47, of West Jordan, UT, was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-2nd offense, failure to maintain a single lane, and open container.