Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 24th

Shelby Ann Trombley, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana, sale/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent and delivery of marijuana.

Brady S Sullivan, 29 of Stockton, UT was arrested by the GRPD for alleged disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

June 23rd

Nathan Edward Sumner, 29 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI and driving while under suspension-subsequent.

Crystal Ann Wise, 25 of Wamsutter was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged battery.

Tony Bryan Hemmele, 52 of St Loonis, NE was arrested by the Circuit Court on a warrant for theft, forgery, and theft by bailee.

Richard Lee Dandridge, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay child support.

JoAnne Genco Boggs, 61 of Denver was arrested on an NWS hold for vehicle theft.

Tanner William Davis, 30 of Gillette, was arrested on an NWS hold for possession of heroin.

Cody Ray Marx, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Juan De-Dios Arreola-Montes, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension and headlights required.

Nicholas Cody Hunt, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on littering.

Sadie Marie McKenna, 37 of Murray, UT was arrested on an NWS warrant for conspiracy to deliver meth and unlawful delivery.