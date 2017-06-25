Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 25th

Anthony Ray Ortega, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for probation revocation.

Brandon Hayden Fortner, 26 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged disorderly conduct.

Amanda Lee Jennings, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana-3rd offense.

Quinton Michael Case, 37 of SLC was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

June 24th

Yvonne Carolyn Montez, 42 of Ft. Collins was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension and possession of meth.

Lyle Robert Weilep, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Luis Antonio Silva, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged interference with a peace officer.