The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

June 26th

Travis Scott Terry, 30, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, possession of marijuana, use of marijuana, and red light stop position.

June 25th

Triston Lei Cachelin, 18, of Point of Rocks, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged shoplifting.