Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

June 26th

Margaret Theresa Harris, 35, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for a Probation & Parole Hold out of Laramie County for a probation violation.

John Lewis Herrington, 24, of Issaquah, Wash., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.

Toby Ray Ruiz, 20, of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD for alleged strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.

Timothy Dee Passey, 25, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the Rock Springs Municipal Court on a reactivated charge of shoplifting.

Briana Marie Adkins, 23, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana.