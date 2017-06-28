Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

June 27th

Marcus Anthony Inman, 20, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI and Driving While Under Suspension.

Michael John Vocelka, 55, of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for a probation violation.

Michael Glenn Musser, 37, of Lyman, was arrested by Uinta County law enforcement on a warrant for failure to appear on Driving While Under Suspension and failure to maintain liability coverage.

Robert James Miller, 44, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged larceny and felony stolen property.

Thomas Tyler Smokoff, 23, of Sandy, UT, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of MDMA and delivery of MDMA.

Luis Antonio Silva, 31, of Rock Springs, was arrested by SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on order to show cause on DWUI-2nd offense.

Nolan Louis Meeks, 37, of Cheyenne, was arrested by the RSPD on an NCIC hold out of Larimer County for failure to appear on possession of burglary tools.