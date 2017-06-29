Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

June 29th

Mai Vang Yang, 44, of Sheboygen, Wisc., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Romae Joy Eikanger, 56, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth and use of a controlled substance.

Shaumeng Yang, 57, of Sheboygen, Wisc., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and speeding.

Wanda Wray Williams, 57, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth and use of a controlled substance.

June 28th

Dallen Rich Laws, 23, of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana-2nd offense and possession of meth-2nd offense.

Steven Lee Parker, 38, of Rock Springs, was arrested by RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on failure to pay fines on driving under suspension and no insurance-2nd offense.

Tytiana Odonnell, 28, of Eureka, Calif., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor stolen property.

Roberto Jonathan Velasquez Martinez, 19, of Oakland, Calif., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to deliver.

George Manuel Pehrson, 23, of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on a NWS hold out of Adams County for failure to comply with probation.

Steven Casey Ruiz, 24, of Evanston, was arrested on a NWS hold out of Uinta County for Probation and Parole Arrest and Hold.

Troy Dean Smith, 44, of Superior, was arrested by SWCSO on a warrant for property destruction and defacement and breach of peace.

Zachary Earl Norman, 30, of Ft. Pierre, S. Dakota, was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged interference with a peace officer-false name, no driver’s license, and misdemeanor stolen property.

Travis Moon Hernandez, 45, of Farson, was arrested by the Sweetwater Detention Center on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, DWUI, and failure to maintain liability insurance.

Marcos Gallegos, 34, of Pocatella, Idaho, was arrested on a NWS hold out of Bingham County.

Alicia Sue Cundiff, 35, of Denver, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay on possession of marijuana.