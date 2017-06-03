Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 3rd

Dale Andrew Hill, 48 of Grand Junction, CO was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for battery.

Scott Gibson, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane.

June 2nd

Allen James Hendrickson, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for the strangulation of a household member.

Tara Nichole Cary, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on indirect contempt of court.

Travis Dale Richardson, 35 of Cheyenne was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for parole violation.

William Lewellyn Curtis, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for possession of amphetamine.

Meredith Leigh Cantele, 43 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer and a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Roy Shalata, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on child support.