Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:
June 3rd
Dale Andrew Hill, 48 of Grand Junction, CO was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for battery.
Scott Gibson, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane.
June 2nd
Allen James Hendrickson, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for the strangulation of a household member.
Tara Nichole Cary, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on indirect contempt of court.
Travis Dale Richardson, 35 of Cheyenne was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for parole violation.
William Lewellyn Curtis, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for possession of amphetamine.
Meredith Leigh Cantele, 43 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer and a warrant for failure to appear.
Robert Roy Shalata, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on child support.