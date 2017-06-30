Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

June 30th

Brian Jefferson Allen, 48, of Rock Springs, was arrested by SWCSO for alleged DWUI, eluding a police officer, reckless driving, lane use, and turn signal required.

June 29th

Amber Nicole Miller, 20, of Winton, Calif., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to deliver.

Jeffrey Scott Byous, 21, of Lodi, Calif., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of meth, open container, possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to deliver.

Abel Elijah St. Helen, 38, of Green River, was arrested by SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on driving while under suspension, no insurance, and no registration.

Kha Xiong, 37, of Mounds View, Minn., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.

Ken K. Karuo, 34, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension and violation of protection order.