Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 4th

Chloe Zo Quiambao, 30 of Missoula, MT was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of marijuana.

Ashley Elizabeth Cooper, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

William B McCourt, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Alejandro Alarcon Lizarraga, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged unlawful entry of an occupied structure.

Dennis Petrakis, 28 of Philadelphia, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of marijuana.

Braden Lee Kauchich, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Tony Bear Boralho, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on failure to maintain liability converge.

June 3rd

Eric Michael Boyer, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and lane use.

Justin R Poyser, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for theft.

Joshua Paul Grilley, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for probation violation.

Deana Lovette Becenti, 30 of Ft Bridger, was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for failure to appear on shoplifting.

Amanda Kathleen Simkins, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.