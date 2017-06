The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 4th

Rose Mary Anthony, 52 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Peter Isaac Bjorkland, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Cody Dee Adams, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI-2nd and driver’s license required.

Tracy Rose Caron, 46 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.