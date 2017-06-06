Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 5th

Tyler Charles Payton, 28 of Radcliff, KY was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance-liquid.

Daniel Eugene Voiland, 59 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for theft, unlawful contact without injury.

Angela April Leyba, 26 of Farson, was arrested by the SWCSO on NCIC hold for burglary, larceny, and failure to comply.

Dustin Riley Wells, 23 of Guston, KY was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance-liquid.

Christopher Jacob Stanersen, 32 of Rock Springs, was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for theft.