The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 6th

Steven Noah Smith, 26 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged disorderly conduct.

Aleeshia Lynne Hickenbotham, 31 of La Barge, was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Richard Wendell Robinson, 62 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged larceny.