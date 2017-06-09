Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

June 9th

Joyce Ann Watts, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana, DWUI, open container, and failure to maintain liability insurance.

June 8th

Jessica Martinez, 27 of Vernal, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged shoplifting.

Elizabeth Lola Oliver, 20 of Jacksonville, TX was arrested by the RSPD for alleged shoplifting.

Jacob Edward Montoya, 28, of Reliance was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged no insurance and a warrant for failure to appear on driving while under suspension and no insurance.

Randall Oldson, 62 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and lane use.

Ricky Dean Turner, 31 of Norman, OK was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana, defrauding drug testing items and speeding 60 in a 40.

Michelle Kathryn Kenyon, 58 of Kemmerer was arrested by Lincoln County on a warrant for failure to appear on shoplifting.