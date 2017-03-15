Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 15th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 14th

Taylor Christian Cordova, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on problem dog.

Becca Jay Brown, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on shoplifting and criminal trespass.

Due to incorrect information supplied in the jail roster this entry was updated to reflect the correct charge. We apologize for the error.

Victoria Jasmine Gilliam, 19 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving under suspension-3rd offense.

Brittany Michel Cantwell, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on no insurance.