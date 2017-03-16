Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 16th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 15th

Joanna Renne Clement, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer, breach of peace and domestic assault.

Luis Carlos Montano Sanchez, 25 of Rawlins was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for violation of a protection order.

Christian Allen Dunn, 29 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on failure to maintain liability coverage.

Stephanie Jeanne Davis, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation violation.

Allen James Hendrickson, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on child support.

Timothy Michael Scott, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on stop signs and yield sign without accident.