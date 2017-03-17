Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 17th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 17th

Matthew Levi Cooper, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Breeanna Rose Peterson, 18 of Douglas was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for pre-trial release violation.

March 16th

Carly Angela Rudelich, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic assault.

James Ray Jones, 60 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-4th, driving while under suspension -2nd, driving on roadways laned for traffic, no insurance, no registration, and a warrant for probation revocation.

William Alan Spencer, 24 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of an open container, speeding 70 in a 60 mph, interference with a peace officer and driving while under suspension.

Adam Tyler Fulmer, 22 of Evanston was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for parole violation.

Benard Matthew Hautala, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged strangulation of a household member.

Jeana Lee Vieyra, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension.

Sarah Renee Hoch, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for bond violation.