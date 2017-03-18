Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 18th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 18th

Michael Scott Harper, 37 of Lufkin, TX was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI, driving while under suspension and speeding.

Douglas Lee Durfee, 47 of Preston, ID was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Nicholas Andrew Santistevan, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

JR Edwin Roby, 34 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Clemente JR Hernandez, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain a single lane and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Mason Lee Borden, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Thomas Lee Applegate, 57 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-2nd, no insurance and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Kerry John Roberts, 43 of Brigham City, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and speed limit.

Chase Stephon Dalton James, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and a Wyoming warrant for child support.

Brandon Gene Pacheco, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain a single lane of travel, speeding 43 in a 35 and no proof of insurance.

March 17th

Bobby Joe Adams, 45 of Gillette was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension and driving without an interlock device.

Steven Dale Myers, 40 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Misty Dorene Loredo, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on no driver’s license.

William Beau Brehler, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension, no insurance, cracked windshield and possession of meth.

Johnny Michael Mason, 37 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a bond revocation.

Patrick Ryan Shrma, 32 of Poublo, WY was arrested by the District Court on a warrant for bond violation.

Amanda Marie Robinson, 40 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged domestic battery.

Tracy C Brantley, 54 of Pheonix, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and possession of an open container.

Kelly Jason Vavra, 43 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth.

Anthony David Whitney, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth, stop sign violation and expired registration.

Teanna Lee Erickson, 23 of Denver was arrested on an NWS hold.

Joshua Carl Albright, 23 of Saginaw, MI was arrested on an NWS hold.