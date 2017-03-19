Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 19th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 18th

Josiah Samuel Griffith, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-controlled substance, possession of an open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession of marijuana and DWUI-2nd.

Ernest Walter Bernal, 50 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI.

Joshua Ryan Rogers, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for failure to appear on driving while under suspension and speeding in a school zone.