Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 1st

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 1st

Calvin Donald Lewis Hampton, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and yield when entering or crossing the roadway.

Steven K Sullivan, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for failure to appear on criminal contempt, use of controlled substance and DWUI.

Matthew Steven Case, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-2nd offense, interference with a peace officer, fleeing-eluding a peace officer and turn signal required.

Hushlen Blain Cochrun, 53 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged public intoxication and resisting arrest/interference.

Feb 28th

Michael Berry Williams, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for battery and breach of peace.

Jose Guadalupe Gongora, 26 of Pasco, WA was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for probation revocation.