The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 19th

Matthew Levi Cooper, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged pedestrian under the influence.

Sydnee Ann White, 19 of Aurora was arrested by the RSPD for alleged battery.

Nathan Taufa Schaumkel, 25 of Ogden was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged unlawful riding of railroad train.

Antoinette Monete Days, 45 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic assault.