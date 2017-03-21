Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 21st

Boe Yoshiro Gregersen, 18 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged vehicle burglary.

March 20th

Lydia Marie Love, 21 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation hold.

Tina Marie Samsel, 51 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for theft.

Justin Mark Knezovich, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-3rd, DWUI-child passenger, misuse of child restraint, no insurance and expired registration.

Taylor Stephanie Blanchard, 23 of Marbleton was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation hold.

Jenny Arlene Gilson, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested on a warrant for forgery and unlawful use of a credit card.