The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 22nd

Suzanne Elizabeth Muscara, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged shoplifting.

March 21st

Brittany Marie Tacadina, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for bond revocation.

James Allen Fletcher, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant out of Carbon County for conspiracy to commit theft.