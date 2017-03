The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 22nd

Michal David Johnson, 24 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for child support.

Christopher Allen Baker, 27 of Indianapolis, In was arrested on an NWS hold.

Travis Halbesleben, 24 of Bridgewater, SD was arrested on an NWS hold.

Cade Jackson Sorensen, 22 of McCannon, ID was arrested on an NWS hold.