Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 24th

Douglas Carlton Walker, 41 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for failure to check into jail.

Michael Refell Evans, 64 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Gary Richard Brewer, 47 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for probation violation.

Troy Alma Poulsen, 52 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

March 23rd

Arthur Leon Smith, 60 of Jacksonville, FL was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged open container, possession of a controlled substance-pill form and possession of a controlled substance-powder.

Kirk Erwin Steffey, 38 of Mills was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension-3rd offense, DWUI-4th offense, driving without an interlock device-3rd offense and hit and run property.

Sarah Jordan Seydel, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on operation of a vehicle with expired registration.

Joshua Douglas Sommerville, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for child support and alleged possession of marijuana.

Amanda Danielle Raines, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for driving while under suspension, speeding and no seat-belt.