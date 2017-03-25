Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 25th

Dusty Eujene Davison, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Rock Springs Municipal Court on a warrant for failure to pay on driving while under suspension.

Robert Redmond Asay, 34 of Manila, UT was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI.

Kenneah Louise Destefanis, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Colter J Prime, 28 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged criminal trespass and disturbance of the peace.

March 24th

Nathan Glen Peterson, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and headlight violation.

Michael John Vocelka, 55 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth and a warrant for domestic battery.

JoAnna Renne Clement, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for probation violation.

Oscar Ismael Cuevas-Acosta, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay/failure to appear.

Steven Wesley Clark, 18 of Rifle, CO was arrested by the District Court on a warrant for probation violation.