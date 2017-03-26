Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

March 26th

Steven Francis Recia, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery.

March 25th

Matthew Christopher Luna 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension, no insurance and stop sign violation.

Carl Wayne Pendergrass, 26 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay on driving while under suspension.

Robert Austin Wiley, 28 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Beaver, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI-subsequent.

Randal Wayne Graves, 54 of Greeley, CO was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on pedestrian under the influence.

Joseph Adams Karpyak, 44 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension-2nd, driving without an interlock device, open container and no insurance.