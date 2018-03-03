Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BRACKETT, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1718, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court
GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1713, CASH, $1253, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1714, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
ENDRES, DAX PHILLIP
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1712, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
WILKEY, TAYLOR CURTIS
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1706, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1707, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1708, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
- Status: , Bond: #1710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MONRROY, MAEGAN NICILE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000, 3 counts
- Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority
- Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #1709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BORN, WILLIAM
Age: 31
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: NWS
FINLEY, BRANDON J
Age: 23
Address: SANTA CLARA, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-02
Arresting Agency: NWS
WHITE, JONATHAN LAMOIN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-03
Released: 2018-03-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1716, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-03
Released: 2018-03-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1715, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
NEUFER, TODD WILLIAM
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-02
Released: 2018-03-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East