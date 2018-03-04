Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 4

By News Desk -
3.9K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLACK THUNDER, ELIJAH THOMPSON

Age: 29
Address: YANKTON, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

BLACKBURN, CONNER CHRISTOPHER

Age: 24
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1725, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1724, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KINGMA, PETER SEAN

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1723, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

TRUJILLO, CATHERINE JUANITA

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1726, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1726, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West

HUDIEB, SAMIR OSAMA

Age: 26
Address: ANTIOCH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SABEY, LYLE ALLEN

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

