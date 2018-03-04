Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BLACK THUNDER, ELIJAH THOMPSON
Age: 29
Address: YANKTON, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
BLACKBURN, CONNER CHRISTOPHER
Age: 24
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1725, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1724, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KINGMA, PETER SEAN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1723, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TRUJILLO, CATHERINE JUANITA
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
SCATES, STEVEN LEE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1726, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1726, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West
HUDIEB, SAMIR OSAMA
Age: 26
Address: ANTIOCH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SABEY, LYLE ALLEN
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West