Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BYRD, JAMES ROBERT

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1730, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1730, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: Circuit Court East

PRICE, EZRA JOHN

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-04
Released: 2018-03-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1728, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

