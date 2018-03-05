Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BYRD, JAMES ROBERT
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1730, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: Circuit Court East
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1730, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: Circuit Court East
PRICE, EZRA JOHN
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-04
Released: 2018-03-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1728, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court