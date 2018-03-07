Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

OLIVER, LARRY DAVID

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $68000, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Speed – Generally (see chart)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $68000, Court: RS Municipal Court

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1738, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARSH, JORDAN LYNN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1737, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ROCK, RYAN TODD

Age: 48
Address: BOTHELL, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WEINMASTER, GLEN DALE

Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-05
Released: 2018-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1734, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1734, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East

MALDONADO MORENO, PORFIRIO

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-05
Released: 2018-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1733, SURETY OR CASH, $256, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1733, SURETY OR CASH, $256, Court: Circuit Court East

 

