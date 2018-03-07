Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
OLIVER, LARRY DAVID
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $68000, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Speed – Generally (see chart)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $68000, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1738, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARSH, JORDAN LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1737, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROCK, RYAN TODD
Age: 48
Address: BOTHELL, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WEINMASTER, GLEN DALE
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-05
Released: 2018-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1734, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1734, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
MALDONADO MORENO, PORFIRIO
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-05
Released: 2018-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1733, SURETY OR CASH, $256, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1733, SURETY OR CASH, $256, Court: Circuit Court East