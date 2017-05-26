Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

May 26th

Marbin Fuentes Garcia, 25 of SLC was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, no insurance and no headlights.

May 25th

John Marion Hewitt, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Sweetwater Circuit Court on a warrant for probation violation.

Barbara Ann McKelvey, 54 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Steven Brian Haworth, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana and property destruction.