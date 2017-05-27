Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

May 27th

Robert Seth Lawson, 23 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and steady red light.

Jeffery Carl Gladden, 23 of Taylorsville, UT was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of marijuana and an NCIC warrant for harassment.

John Ethen Williams, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-2nd, seatbelt, driving while under suspension-4th, hit and run property, no insurance, driver’s license required and no registration.

May 26th

Brandon Dean Tidball, 31 of Regina City, Saskatchewan was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and speeding 43 in a 30 mph zone.

Camel Nelson Olah, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and failure to appear on following too closely.

Sebastian Slade Rouse, 24 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for probation violation.

Ryan Joseph Pasborg, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged window tint side windows, no insurance and possession of marijuana.