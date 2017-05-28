Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

May 28th

Sheila Ann Smith, 54 of Vernal, UT was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on DWUI, driving while under suspension and littering.

Tyler Lane Hamilton, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged cracked windshield and DWUI-2nd.

Robyn Dee Hardinger, 55 of Vernal, UT was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension.

Mario Moreno, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Christopher Aaron Manzanares, 43 of Mountain View, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI-controlled substance and failure to maintain a single lane.

May 27th

Brandon Robert Street, 32 of Farson, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of marijuana.

Daniel Wesley Rajaniemi, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension, possession of marijuana and speeding 42 in a 35 mph zone.

Jesus Jimenez Mandijano, 45 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

Matthew Melvin Broadhead, 47 of Farson, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth.

Jasmine Marie Blaisdell, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on child support.

Alexander Wyatt Roberts, 23 of Evanston, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for driving while under suspension-2nd.