The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

May 30th

Matthew Shawn Gould, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

May 29th

Michael Junior Martinez, 38 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension, DWUI-3rd, failure to maintain a single lane, driving without an interlock device and load on vehicle.