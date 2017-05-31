Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 31

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

May 31st

Pamela Kay Kinney, 49 of Farson was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of a controlled substance-pill form.

Travis Moon Hernandez, 44 of address refused, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of methadone, DWUI-controlled substance, possession of meth-felony, possession of marijuana, speeding 50 in a 40 mph zone, no registration, no insurance and driver’s license required.

May 30th

Tamara Sue Eaton, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged no registration, seat belt violation, DWUI-2nd offense and driving while under suspension.

Calleen Ann Richards, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication-2nd offense.