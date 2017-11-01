Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MOATES, DONALD EUGENE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #839, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
GRIFFIN, THEODORE MICHAEL
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #840, CASH, $580, Court: Circuit Court East
BOYER, ERIC MICHAEL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
NAVA GONZALEZ, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 26
Address: DICKINSON, ND
Booking: 2017-10-31
Released: 2017-10-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #837, CASH, $380, Court: OTHER