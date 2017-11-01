Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MOATES, DONALD EUGENE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #839, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRIFFIN, THEODORE MICHAEL Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #840, CASH, $580, Court: Circuit Court East

